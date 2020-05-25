|
John "Sparky" Wieland passed away on May 23, 2020. He was a strong, kind, generous spirit, whose family was his greatest pride and joy and is his great legacy. With his bride of 57 years, he used wisdom, patience, and humor to build their family, giving his children, and theirs, the foundation to build their own happy, successful lives. He touched many lives and was loved by many and respected by all. Survived by his wife, Kathleen; Children Peter (Sue Ballard), Paul (June), Susan (Jeff) Kruckman, Lisa (Larry) Costigan, Michael (Eileen); Grandchildren Karyn (Stewart) Lane, Sara, Austin, Carolynne (Sam) Kruckman-Gatesy, Leah (Hayden) Kruckman-Simonis, Nicole Kruckman, Alison, and Joseph; and, Great Grandchildren (Mia Lane and Evelynne Gatesy), and many dear Traverse City and Chicagoland friends. Come celebrate this incredible man's life with those who loved and respected him at services at St. Francis' Church on Wednesday May 27th at 11:00 AM. John and his family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020