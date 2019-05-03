John "Jack" Zito, 97, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin went home to the Lord, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Scandia Village Good Samaritan. He was born December 31, 1921 in Chicago, the son of the late Frank and Lorna (Robertson) Zito. Jack served his country as a submariner during WWII stationed in the Pacific on the USS Trepang. On March 2, 1944, he married Margaret "Noni" Hogan, the absolute love of his life, in Denver, CO. Noni preceded Jack in death on May 21, 2017. Jack was an entrepreneur who started a custom envelope and printing business called Carrier Envelope located in Chicago until his retirement in 1995. Surviving are his five children and their families, Hugh (Linda) of Honolulu, HI, Catherine (Thomas) Vincus of Crystal Lake, IL, Kevin (Tamara) of Sister Bay, Steven (Catherine) of Spring, TX, and Mark (Christina) of Avon, CO; seven grandchildren, Anne (Tavis) Rousseau, Christopher (Shannon) Stephen, Benjamin (Jane) Stephen, William Zito, Jennifer Zito, Jillian Zito (Charles Whitwam), Austin Zito; and six great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his half-brother, Raymond Anderson; step-father, Paul Tarnowske and beloved son, James Patrick Zito. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish--Sister Bay site with Fr. David Ruby as celebrant. Military honors will follow. Burial will follow at St. Rosalia's Cemetery in Sister Bay. Friends may call at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site on Friday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Jack's memory to Scandia Village and Unity Hospice. Jack Zito will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Sign online guestbook and offer condolences, share memories and photos at www.casperonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary