Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone United Methodist Church
41W170 Russell Rd.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone United Methodist Church
41W170 Russell Rd.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHNNY JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHNNY JOHNSTON


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHNNY JOHNSTON Obituary
HAMPSHIRE - Johnny Johnston, age 78, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1941, in Elgin, IL, to proud parents Herbert and Jeannette (Boncosky) Johnston. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Merrilee Johnston; four daughters, Lisa ("Sparky") Scott, Lori (Gary) Heissler, Lynn Johnston and Merrilee (Justin) Morgan; six grandchildren, Mackenzie Scott, Erica Heissler, Tanner Scott, Ryan Heissler, Caden Scott and Madisyn Morgan; several nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jeannette Johnston; and two brothers, Herbert Johnston Jr. and David Johnston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 41W170 Russell Rd., Elgin, IL 60124. Private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the s Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. Tributes may be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHNNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -