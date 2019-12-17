|
HAMPSHIRE - Johnny Johnston, age 78, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1941, in Elgin, IL, to proud parents Herbert and Jeannette (Boncosky) Johnston. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Merrilee Johnston; four daughters, Lisa ("Sparky") Scott, Lori (Gary) Heissler, Lynn Johnston and Merrilee (Justin) Morgan; six grandchildren, Mackenzie Scott, Erica Heissler, Tanner Scott, Ryan Heissler, Caden Scott and Madisyn Morgan; several nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jeannette Johnston; and two brothers, Herbert Johnston Jr. and David Johnston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 41W170 Russell Rd., Elgin, IL 60124. Private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the s Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. Tributes may be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019