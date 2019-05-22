Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHNPRICE WILLIAMS

BARRINGTON - John "Willy" Williams, age 82, of Barrington passed away May19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Walbaum), loving father of Kathy (John) McEnroe and Kristin (Eric) Harding, brother of Carol (John) Stelle and grandfather of Mary, John, Caleb, Esther and Jane Harding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Bernice Williams. He enjoyed a 40 year career in real-estate and was very proud that he held a patent, the SeQwill lockbox. John loved his family and cherished friendships from all walks of his life. He will be remembered for his fun loving nature. A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 Algonquin Rd, Barrington. Visitation will begin at 1p.m. followed by the 2:30 p.m. service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 Algonquin Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 or Journey Care, 405 N Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
