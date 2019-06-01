JoNan Eastridge, of Evansville, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born September 29, 1957 in Bloomington, Indiana to parents Charles and Marilyn Eastridge. JoNan graduated from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Following graduation from IU she went on to work at Merrill Lynch in New York City. JoNan then moved to Barrington, Illinois to raise her family of three beautiful children. There she was very involved in The Garden Club of Barrington and Joffrey Ballet in Chicago. She later moved to Sarasota, Florida for the sunny weather and warm disposition of the city. She lit up every room she entered with her vivacious personality and always captivated an audience with her wicked sense of humor. She was an exceptional cook who adored entertaining loved ones. She was kind and loved her family and friends deeply. She is survived by her children, sons, Robert Graham (Samantha) and Preston Graham; daughter, Olivia Graham; brothers, Kevin Eastridge (Karen) and Scott Eastridge; sister, Laura Ballard (Kelly); grandsons, Hudson and Landon Graham; nieces and nephews, Erika Haynie (Kenneth) and Douglas Eastridge, Joey and Sarah Ballard; great-niece, Harper Haynie; great-nephews, Kenneth and George Haynie; uncles, Tom Eastridge and Bob Roberts; and many cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Marilyn Eastridge. A Celebration of Life in JoNan's honor will be held at 5:00 PM, Monday, June 3rd at Biaggi's Ristorante in Evansville, Indiana for friends and family. Burial will be private at English Cemetery in English, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , a cause that was close to JoNan's heart. of Evansville-- 701 Weinbach Ave, Suite 510, Evansville, IN 47711. Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715. Condolences may be made at https://www.boonefuneralhome.net Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary