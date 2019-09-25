Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
JORDAN D. BILLEK


1990 - 2019
JORDAN D. BILLEK Obituary
Jordan D. Billek, 29, of West Chicago, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born April 20, 1990 in McHenry, IL. Jordan, had many passions including, Cigars, Old History, Art, Painting, and Japanese Culture just to mention a few. He is survived by his father, Daniel Billek of Bonita Springs, Florida. His mother, Jeanne Billek of Aurora. Brother, Evan of St. Charles, and his sister, Caitlin Billek of South Carolina. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street (Rte. 38), Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
