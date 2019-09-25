|
|
Jordan D. Billek, 29, of West Chicago, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born April 20, 1990 in McHenry, IL. Jordan, had many passions including, Cigars, Old History, Art, Painting, and Japanese Culture just to mention a few. He is survived by his father, Daniel Billek of Bonita Springs, Florida. His mother, Jeanne Billek of Aurora. Brother, Evan of St. Charles, and his sister, Caitlin Billek of South Carolina. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street (Rte. 38), Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019