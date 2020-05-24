|
CARPENTERSVILLE - Jordan Sternberg passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 50. Jordan was born April 16, 1970 in Elgin, IL to Marcus Sternberg and Jane Stiller. An avid learner, he graduated Larkin HS and earned degrees in both Biology and Communications from Northern IL University. Jordan served as an accomplished EMT, and later spent 20 years as a veterinary technician. He is survived by a brother, Carsten Wind; and two sisters, Jana Mirs and Kristen Sternberg, who, along with his extended family and lifelong friends, will miss him terribly. In Jordan's memory, please consider making a donation to Kitty's Garden Paradise (which rescues and cares for older cats), 73 N. Liberty, Elgin, IL 60120. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020