Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church
236 W. Hwy 45
Indian Creek, IL
View Map
JOSE PEMBE PAN "JP" RODRIGUEZ


1985 - 2020
JOSE PEMBE PAN "JP" RODRIGUEZ Obituary
Jose Pembe Pan "JP" Rodriguez, 34, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born Aug. 25, 1985 in Waukegan and has lived in Vernon Hills since 1986. Jose was a graduate of Vernon Hills High School in a two year transitional program and participated in the Special Olympics. Surviving are his parents, Jose and Mildred Rodriguez, III; his sister, Hazel (Vince) Wasseluk; his brother Dax (Nirali) Rodriguez; nephews, Jaxon and Ryder and nieces, Violet and Olive. He was preceded in death by his niece, Avelene. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. His family and friends will meet at church for a 10 a.m. funeral mass on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 W. Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL. Interment will be in the Philippines. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
