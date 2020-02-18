Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
JOSEPH CRISARA
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
2450 Old McHenry Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
2450 Old McHenry Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
JOSEPH A. CRISARA Obituary
Visitation for Joseph A. Crisara, 88, is 4-7 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL and from 10 AM until the service at 11 AM Saturday, at the church. Interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Joe was born February 7, 1932 in Trenton, NJ and died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital, Naples, FL. He was a member of the Mundelein American Legion Post #867 and a member of Chicago's Plumber Union #130. Joe also volunteered for numerous activities at St. Matthew Church. He is survived by his children, Susan (Dean) Stewart, Joseph (Julie) Crisara; his grandchildren, Maeghan Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Joseph Crisara III, Wyatt Crisara; his brother, Anthony Crisara; and his canine companion, Reese. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew General Fund or Lutheran Church Charities. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
