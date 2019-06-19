Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JOSEPH A. "JOEY" MAYNARD

JOSEPH A. "JOEY" MAYNARD Obituary
Joseph A. "Joey" Maynard, 20, of Genoa passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Genoa. Surviving are his parents, James and Nancy (Bohman) Maynard; three brothers, and a sister; and four nephews. Memorial Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Monday, June 24 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Private family funeral Services are at 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. For the full obituary, visit online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Info, 847-683-2711.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
