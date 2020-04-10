|
GLEN ELLYN - Joseph A. McCarthy, 83, passed peacefully, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Chicago to Lillian (Loren) and Joseph McCarthy on January 2, 1937. As a young man, Joe joined the Coast Guard and was deployed to Cheboygan, MI where he was the navigator of the U.S.S. Mackinaw. In 1957, he married Arlene Catherine Beethem. Once his enlistment was completed, the family moved to Illinois, where Joe began his long successful career in the HVAC industry, retiring from ILLCO of Elk Grove Village in 2010. Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved sports and is remembered fondly for his coaching and mentoring of kids through Glenside Sports and his passion for golf. However, Joe's biggest joy was spending time with his loving family. He was a great friend to all, with a welcoming smile and warm heart. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, beloved brother, Don, young daughter Linda and son Joseph. Survivors include his wife, Arlene, children; Loren, Karen (Russell), Ed (Theresa), Laura (Paul), Matthew (Linda), and daughter-in-law, Karen, his grandchildren; Joshua, Nicholas (Stacey), Shannon (Timothy), Michael (Thiraya), Anthony, Marty, Alex (Tina), Edward, Joseph, Colin, Robert and his great-grandchildren, Antigone, Nathan & Greyson. Memorial service to be determine at a future date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020