Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Fremont, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Fremont, IN
View Map
JOSEPH A. "JOE" RAUEN Jr.


1954 - 2020
Joseph A. "Joe" Rauen, Jr., age 65, of Warsaw, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN. Joe was born on March 10, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Joseph A. and Florence (Schechter) Rauen. He grew up on the south side of Chicago. Joe served in the United States Air Force and worked for many years on the Indiana Toll Road. Survivors include his wife, Nora Rauen of Warsaw, a daughter, Michelle Rauen, a grandson, Anthony Tyler, and two sisters, Marietta, and Laura, all of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 11 am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will conclude the services. Burial will be at a later time at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Goshen Hospital Cancer Care Center or the Heart and Vascular Center. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
