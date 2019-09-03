|
WHEELING - Joseph Angelo Ciolino, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Rena (nee Berger) for 69 years. Loving father of Jeri (Gerry) Ginter and the late Dr. Stevie (Dru) Ciolino. Dear grandfather of Briana (Tom) Claxton, Joey (Gina) Pascucci, Aubrie and Joey Ciolino. Papa of Savana, TJ, Giana, Jessica and Giuliana. Dear brother of Diana Wolff. Uncle and cousin of many. Memorial service at Noon on Wednesday, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery chapel, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 3, 2019