Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
410 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
410 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MAZZOCCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ANTHONY MAZZOCCHI Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH ANTHONY MAZZOCCHI Sr. Obituary
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Sr., 73, a resident of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Round Lake Beach, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born May 3, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Nick and Jean Mazzocchi. Joseph was retired from Teamsters Local 705 and 301. He owned his own company JAM Construction and he and his wife were the original owners of The Cedar Cafe in Round Lake Beach. Joseph is survived by his wife of 23 years, Gail (nee Siekierski), his children, Michael (Jillian) Mazzocchi and Brian Mazzocchi, his grandsons, Michael, Brian Jr., and Frankie Mazzocchi, his granddaughters, Taylor, Briana, and Nicolette Mazzocchi, his great-grandchild, Valentine Odalski, his sister, Mary (Tom) Szczech, his sister-in-law, Karen Mazzocchi, and his many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and his Nebraska family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Jr., and his brother, Nicky J. Mazzocchi. A drive thru visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am with a private funeral service at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will be held following the private service at the funeral home at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -