|
|
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Sr., 73, a resident of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Round Lake Beach, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born May 3, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Nick and Jean Mazzocchi. Joseph was retired from Teamsters Local 705 and 301. He owned his own company JAM Construction and he and his wife were the original owners of The Cedar Cafe in Round Lake Beach. Joseph is survived by his wife of 23 years, Gail (nee Siekierski), his children, Michael (Jillian) Mazzocchi and Brian Mazzocchi, his grandsons, Michael, Brian Jr., and Frankie Mazzocchi, his granddaughters, Taylor, Briana, and Nicolette Mazzocchi, his great-grandchild, Valentine Odalski, his sister, Mary (Tom) Szczech, his sister-in-law, Karen Mazzocchi, and his many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and his Nebraska family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Jr., and his brother, Nicky J. Mazzocchi. A drive thru visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am with a private funeral service at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will be held following the private service at the funeral home at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020