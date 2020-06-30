JOSEPH B. EWALD
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Joseph B. Ewald 97 is 9-10:30 AM Friday July 3, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. He was born March 30, 1923 in Fremont Center, IL and died Sunday June 28, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington. Joe is survived by his children Collette (Mike) Loyet, Jackie Mateja, Mary Kay (Guy) Kawell, Joseph (Teri) May, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Sending my sympathy to the Ewald family. I always enjoyed talking with your dad and his laugh was a joy to hear. Cherish your memories. Love to all Lynnea.
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved