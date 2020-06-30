GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Joseph B. Ewald 97 is 9-10:30 AM Friday July 3, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. He was born March 30, 1923 in Fremont Center, IL and died Sunday June 28, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington. Joe is survived by his children Collette (Mike) Loyet, Jackie Mateja, Mary Kay (Guy) Kawell, Joseph (Teri) May, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.