LAKE BARRINGTON - Joseph C. Coco, 88, was born on April 11, 1931 to the late Charles and Sebastiana Coco in Chicago, IL and passed away on November 9, 2019. Joseph was the devoted husband of Geraldine (nee Florek) for 59 years; loving father of Caren (Thomas) Hejza, Joseph J. (Rebecca) Coco, Andrea Coco, and Marcia (Stephen) Blaszinski; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Michael, Kaley, Zachary, Anne, and Ellen. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles and Alfred. Joseph will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his love of "top-notch" things and the White Sox, whipped cream, and his dedication to his grandchildren and granddogs. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 4-8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL. On Friday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington, IL. Interment will be held privately at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019