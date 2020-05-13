|
PALATINE - Joseph C. "Joe" Dabrowski, age 66, of Palatine for 28 years, was born October 7, 1953 and passed away May 8, 2020. Joe was raised in Mount Prospect, IL and graduated from Prospect High School in 1972 and graduated from Harper College, where he earned an Associate's degree in computer science followed by a successful career as a Computer Programmer. Joe served as Caregiver for his father for more than 2 years. His hobbies included watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, attending events with his high school classmates and competing in dart tournaments with the Windy City Dart Group. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Casimer Dabrowski, his beloved sister, Patricia Krischke and brother-in-law, Kenneth Krischke. Joe is survived by his loving sister, Kathleen (George) Pavin, nephew, Brad (Deanna) Krischke, niece, Katherine (John) Krischke Zois, nephew, Michael (Katherine) Pavin, niece Audrey (Kyle) Winter, grandniece, Juliet Krischke, grandnephew, Carson Krischke and his extended family that included members of the Krischke and Moriarty families. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities (rmhc-easternwi.org). A celebration of Life for Joe will be planned at a future date. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020