JOSEPH C. DESARIO Jr.
1955 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" DeSario, Jr., 64 years old, of Chicago, passed away at home on October 29, 2020. Joe was born on December 14, 1955, to the late Mary and late Joseph DeSario, Sr. Joe is survived by his daughter, Francesca; his former wife, Denise DeSario; his four siblings, Jerry (Ruth) DeSario, Kris (DeSario) Sheehan, Judy (Tom) Cerone, Paul (Therese) DeSario; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to today's environment a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment Private. For information, call John Rago Sons FH (721 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60612) at 773-276-6056, or sign the guestbook online at www.RagoSons.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Rago Sons - Chicago
721 North Western Avenue (at Superior Street)
Chicago, IL 60612
(773) 276-6056
