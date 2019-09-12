|
|
DEER PARK - Visitation for Joseph Chorazy, 72, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Prayers will be at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 and process to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Joseph was born on December 7, 1946 in Germany to Stanley and Janina Chorazy. He passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. When Joe was not fixing things for one of his children, he enjoyed being outside in his yard with his dog. Above all else Joe loved his family and loved doing anything he could to spend time with them or help them out. He will be greatly missed. Joseph is survived by his dear wife of 48 years, Linda Chorazy; loving dad of Jason (Heather), Lucas (Rebecca), Paul (Jackie) and Adam; beloved Papa of Madeline, Joseph, Bella, Parker, Paige, and Carter; and fond brother of Chester (Ina) Chorazy. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019