JOSEPH D. ADAMICK
1930 - 2020
ELGIN - Joseph D. Adamick, 90, of Elgin, passed away on September 6, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on January 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL the son of Joseph and Eleanor Adamick. Joseph had worked for Prudential Life Company for many years prior to retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan, and enjoyed spending time with family, he will be deeply missed. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic church in Elgin. Survivors include his wife: Arlene (Reiss), whom he married on October 25, 1980; daughters: Sandra (Peter) Bemski and Susan Kinahan; stepdaughter: Karen (Klinkefus) (Brian) Saldivar; grandchildren: Shea (Tabitha) Clark, Meggan (Greg) Gannon, Elinor Clark, Rebecca (Tom) Franta, Joe (Annette) Miller, Julie (Brett) McQueen, Casmir Bemski, Zachary, Grant, and Julia Saldivar, Timothy Kinahan; 12 great-grandchildren, and his brother: Kenneth Adamick, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter: Nell Kinahan. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin with Rev. Ryan Browning officiating. Burial will be private. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
