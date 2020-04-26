|
|
WHEATON - Joseph D. Bright, 97, formerly of Wheaton, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Abundant Blessings and Care in Centennial, Colo. Born March 24, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer and Margaret (Kronsnoble) Bright, he married Margaret "Peggy" Brunick on February 13, 1943, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Ill. She died March 24, 2015. A World War II veteran, Joe enlisted in the Army Air Corp at age 20 and served as a gunner on a B-24 bomber in the Pacific Theater. After the war he worked for the U. S. Postal Service in Wheaton for 32 years, retiring in 1978. Joe is survived by his three children; Daniel (Mary, deceased) Bright of East Peoria, IL, Gerald (Rick, deceased) of Atlanta, GA. and Janice (Lupe) Ordaz of Centennial, Colo.; five grandchildren, and five great grandsons. He is also survived by three sisters. A private service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. at a later date. See https://horancares.com/obits/joseph-daniel-bright/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020