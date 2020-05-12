|
WHEELING - Joseph Daniel Pascucci Sr. (aka "Pooch") passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 12, 1932 to the late Joseph and Lillian Pascucci. Joseph is survived by his loving children: Sandra (Mike) Mitchell, Joseph (Linda) Pascucci Jr., Carol (Jeff) Dickens; He was preceded in death by his loving wife Janine. Dear grandfather of Alina (Charley) Mitchell, Eliza (Greg) Labelle, Briana (Tom) Claxton, Joey (Gina) Pascucci, Haley Miller, Whit (Violet) Dobbertin, and Carrie (Randy) Stotz. Great-grandfather to 18. Loving brother of Margie (late Frank) Pichotti, late Michael (late Marilyn) Pascucci, and late Patricia (late Norbert) Dawidiuk. He was a Teamster, Local Union 710 for 30 years. He was one of a kind. He lived his life to the fullest. He jumped over many hurdles in his lifetime and stayed strong until the very end. He enjoyed his family and friends and would always be the first to help, if you needed anything. The best time of his life was when he and his wife Janine spent their summer weekends on their boat with the family. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, having family gatherings, or just watching sports on TV. You always knew when he entered a restaurant, he would greet everyone, as if he was your best friend. He didn't need much to make him happy. He will be missed by so many. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2020