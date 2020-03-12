|
|
POPLAR GROVE - Joseph Edward Fiebig, 60, passed away in his home on March 10, 2020 after a lingering illness. Joe was born on December 15, 1959 in Elgin, IL to Harold and Margie (Bair) Fiebig. Joe married his sweetheart, Cathy, on May 2, 1987 in Newton, WI. Joe graduated from Rolling Meadows High School. Joe was self- employed and worked for Blackjack Leather and Nylon. He found his spiritual home at The Grove Church and was a faithful member for many years. Some of Joe's passions were, Royal Family kids, dog training, fishing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with his family and friends. But most importantly, he loved God and sharing His word to those around him. Joe will be dearly missed by his wife, Cathy; children, Amanda and Chris Legaspi, Jacob and Heidi Fiebig, and Maggie and Erick Swanson; his sisters and brothers, Susan Sitta, Janet and Dan Hamrin, Linda and Bob Comstock, Peggy and Terry Cole, Trisha and Ted Costa, Betty Jean and Mike Kendziora, Jim and Nancy Fiebig, and John Fiebig; and his 3 grandchildren, Matthias, Declan, and Addi. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Greg Sitta. The visitation will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Grove Fellowship, 4210 Countryside Estates Dr., Poplar Grove, IL 61065. The Celebration of Life will begin at 4:30 p.m. at The Grove Fellowship. An additional gathering will be at 5:30 p.m. at the church. Pastor Brian Phillips will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's name, may be gifted to Royal Family Kids. To light a candle or share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020