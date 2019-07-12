Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
31 North
McHenry, IL
JOSEPH F. KURZER Jr.


1955 - 2019
MCHENRY - Joseph F. Kurzer, Jr., 63, passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 8th surrounded by family. Born December 15th, 1955 in Long Beach, CA, Joe was known & loved by many as an incredibly skilled, self-employed craftsman, great brother, wonderful uncle, fun-loving grandpa, PSJ & his greatest accomplishment of all, Dad. He will be sorely missed by everyone that crossed his path. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held July 21st from 3-7pm at 31 North in McHenry. In lieu of flowers please consider donating blood at a center of your choice in his honor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
