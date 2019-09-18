|
HUNTLEY - Joseph F. Lukaszewski, age 90, formerly from Chicago, Rosemont, Antioch, and Mesa, AZ. Born on August 10, 1929 to Joseph and Emily (nee Szybowicz) in Chicago. He married Luanne (nee Johnson) on May 24, 1952 at St. Fidelis Church. They raised their 5 children in Rosemont. He worked 42 years for Commonwealth Edison. Joe's greatest joy was his family. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am on Saturday, 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to or . He is survived by his wife of 67 years Luanne, his daughter Linda (Kevin) Wilson, Susan (Emil) Buczkowski, Laura (Lasley) Taliferro and sons Joseph (Tammy Queen) Lukaszewski, and John (Virgene) Lukaszewski. Proud Papa to Rebecca (Matt) Currey, Kelly (James) Dubuisson, Jammie (Shane) Josephson, Katie (Ricardo) Mendoza, Kyle (Meghan) Lukaszewski, Lauren (Ben) Moscardelli, Dakota (Tracy) Lukaszewski, Austin Lukaszewski, Kenneth (Brooke) Buczkowski, Danielle (Jeff Holztrager) Buczkowski, Shawna (Dave) Camp, Jason Brandlin, Heather Hill. Beloved G-Papa to 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leo and Thaddaus and granddaughter Lisa Marie Cannon. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019