|
|
WHEATON - Joseph F. Mirabella, Jr., 84, cherished husband of Sharon (nee Davenport); loving father of Joseph III, Lynn (Greg Philiotis), Lisa (Charles Orwig), Laura (Robert Glonek), Scott (Elizabeth); devoted grandfather of Joseph (Nellie), Jamie (Elizabeth) and Elise (Roger) Mirabella, Lauren, Kimberly and Kristen Philiotis, Lindsey Mirabella-Grupp, Lucas and Ian Orwig, Benjamin (Danielle) and Abby Glonek, Mia and Matthew Mirabella; and great-grandfather of Brayden Glonek, Ryker and Eris Justiniano, and Alison Mirabella; loving brother of Janet (Carl) Bruno. Visitation will be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 on Thursday, from 3:00-9:00pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheaton. Please meet at the church. Burial following at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020