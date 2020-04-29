|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Joseph F. Pasternak, 85, of Elk Grove Village for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Dorlene (nee Skelnik); loving father of Joseph, Timothy (Laura) Pasternak, and Tina (Adan) Martinez; devoted son of the late Frank and Alice; cherished grandfather of Lainey (Nate) Bristow, Tarah Pasternak, and Zane Martinez; dear brother of Dorothy (nee Pasternak) (Don) Malina, and dear uncle to Lori Brusenbach and the late Don Jr. Private services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Grove Memorial Chapel. For more detailed information or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020