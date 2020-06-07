Joseph F. Woelfel, 86, a resident of Phoenix AZ, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, IL on April 20, 2020. He was born June 6, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH, to Joseph C. and Catherine A. Woelfel. He was the eldest brother to Terry (Kay), Dennis (Margaret Ann), John (Carol Ann) Woelfel, and Lynne (Michael) Boone. Joe graduated from Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, IN) in 1951. He attended Butler University, enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program, and studied accounting until his graduation in May, 1955. He accepted a United States Air Force commission as a Second Lieutenant and served his country as a pilot for 12 years. After reaching the rank of Captain by June 1967, Joe resigned his commission and transitioned his career to commercial aviation where he flew another 29 years with United Airlines before retiring his wings permanently in 1996. In June 1955, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Juana Ann Phelps ("Kitty" deceased 1974) and is survived by their four children, Cynthia (Bruce) Haas, Joseph (Kristi) Woelfel, John (Suein) Woelfel and James Woelfel. Additionally, he is survived by his youngest brother John, sister Lynne, and his best friend and companion of 45 years, Marcia Rittenhouse. Finally, Joe also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan and Jason Haas; Zachary, Joshua and Mariah Woelfel; Nicholas and Kristin Woelfel; Grace Woelfel; and, two great grandchildren, Adrianna and Haley Woelfel. Funeral Services were held on April 23, 2020 at The Oaks Funeral Home in Itasca, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danny Thomas St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.