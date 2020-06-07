JOSEPH F. WOELFEL
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Woelfel, 86, a resident of Phoenix AZ, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, IL on April 20, 2020. He was born June 6, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH, to Joseph C. and Catherine A. Woelfel. He was the eldest brother to Terry (Kay), Dennis (Margaret Ann), John (Carol Ann) Woelfel, and Lynne (Michael) Boone. Joe graduated from Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, IN) in 1951. He attended Butler University, enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program, and studied accounting until his graduation in May, 1955. He accepted a United States Air Force commission as a Second Lieutenant and served his country as a pilot for 12 years. After reaching the rank of Captain by June 1967, Joe resigned his commission and transitioned his career to commercial aviation where he flew another 29 years with United Airlines before retiring his wings permanently in 1996. In June 1955, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Juana Ann Phelps ("Kitty" deceased 1974) and is survived by their four children, Cynthia (Bruce) Haas, Joseph (Kristi) Woelfel, John (Suein) Woelfel and James Woelfel. Additionally, he is survived by his youngest brother John, sister Lynne, and his best friend and companion of 45 years, Marcia Rittenhouse. Finally, Joe also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan and Jason Haas; Zachary, Joshua and Mariah Woelfel; Nicholas and Kristin Woelfel; Grace Woelfel; and, two great grandchildren, Adrianna and Haley Woelfel. Funeral Services were held on April 23, 2020 at The Oaks Funeral Home in Itasca, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danny Thomas St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved