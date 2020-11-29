Joseph G. Katrak, age 93, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife at his side. He was born on April 24, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol A. Liebers; his daughters, Karen Katrak and Kim Katrak; his step-daughter, Ardyth (Carey) Liebers Cutler; his granddaughter, Carol Ann Cutler and grandson, Craig Cutler; as well as his niece, Geraldine (Frank) Neuman and nephew, Wayne (Lori) Hacholski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Katrak and his seven siblings. Joe proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and was a member of the Marine Corps League. Joe dedicated over 20 years of his career as the Director of the Printing Bureau at the National Safety Council. He was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and ushered the 8:00 AM Mass for many years. Among his many hobbies, Joe most enjoyed collecting model trains, working in his yard or tending to his Koi pond. He was also a talented artist and built finely detailed architectural models. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Joe's life, memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. A private family inurnment will be at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in Wheaton, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
