Joseph Germano, age 94, of Friendship Village Schaumburg, IL passed away September 10, 2019. Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years Eleanor and his children Don (Nancy), Paul (Joan), Brian (Cathy) and Joelle (Tony) Brescia. Joe enjoyed spending time with his large family including his six grandchildren Alex, Ellie, John, Jason, James and Jenna and his many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Monday 9:30 am from Chapel to St. Colette Church Mass 10 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel in Palatine. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 13, 2019