NORTHBROOK - Joseph Gottke, age 77. Loving husband of Carol for 58 years. Cherished father of Lori Brumm and Joe. Proud grandfather of Schyler, Brandon, and Cody Brumm. Dear brother of Margaret, Barbara, Mary and Tarie. Brother-in-law of Fred and Jeffrey Conrad. Fond uncle of many. Memorial visitation Monday 9:30 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL followed by a 10:30 am Life Celebration Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Society at www.pancan.org appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019