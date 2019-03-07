Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
530 Ruth St.
Green Lake, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Green Lake, IL
View Map
PALATINE - Joseph H. "Roscoe" Froelich, age 89, of Green Lake, WI, formerly of Palatine, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Visitation for Joe will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9 - 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 530 Ruth St., Green Lake, WI 54941. Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake with Father Michelu Rogola officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A memorial is being established in his name. Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
