ELGIN - Joseph H. "Joe" Goyer, age 68, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. He was a 46 year loyal and valued employee of Elgin Industries where he served as a Manager. Joe was a lifelong resident of the Elgin area and a longtime faithful member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. He loved his dogs, and cooking as well as spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his beloved wife of 24 years; Ginny. Their children; Sean (Cassie) Goyer, Casey (Becky Pierce) Cork and Timothy (Paula) Cork. Other survivors include his mother; Brenda Cole, his grandchildren; Noah and Adin Goyer, Jaclyn (James) Tuttle, Jeffrey, Ambrosia and Ariella Cork. His great grandchildren; Kylie and Emma Tuttle. He was a brother to many and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church 310 E. Main St, East Dundee on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Philip Baerwolf, Pastor officiating. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog Ministry or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019