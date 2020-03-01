|
|
MUNDELEIN - Joseph Hobson Rawlings, 40, met his heavenly Creator February 27, 2020. Joe was an exemplary Union Labor Leader and co-worker. Joe was giving, caring, extremely generous, and his sense of humor was contagious. Joe was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and all around lover of the "Windy City" sports. Joe was a loving, protective big brother who always put family and tradition first. His size 15 footprint will be everlasting. Anyone who met Joe knew he was truly one of a kind. Joe was born May 31, 1979 to Edward and Christine; brother of Will (Mallory), Timothy (Maddie) and sister, Carla (Richie). Husband of loving wife, Judith, Father of loving daughter, Adrianna. Proud uncle of Rhys and Tess. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation for Joe will be from 5-9pm Friday, March 6th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt. 176 1 block east of Rt. 21), Libertyville. Funeral service will be held at 5 pm at the funeral home. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020