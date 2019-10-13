Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JOSEPH HUGHES
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
JOSEPH HUGHES


1932 - 2019
JOSEPH HUGHES Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Joseph Hughes, age 87, of Schaumburg for 50 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret R. Hughes. Loving father of David (Karen) and Michael J. (Ginny) Hughes. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany, Michael Jr., Steven, David Paul, and Bryan. Joe was born in Longton, County Borough of Stoke-on-Trent, England May 6, 1932 to the late Joseph and Florence Hughes and passed away October 4, 2019 at 11:11 AM at home with his granddaughter, Tiffany at his side. Joe was an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of many motorcycle clubs, including the American Gold Wing Association. Joe also served in the Royal Air Force in England. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
