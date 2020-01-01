|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joseph J. McMahon, age 94, residing in Arlington Heights Illinois for 48 years, passed away peacefully on Monday December 30th, 2019 at Addolorata Villa retirement community in Wheeling Illinois. Joseph was born June 27th, 1925 in Chicago Illinois, to Patrick and Sadie McMahon (nee Ryan). He was united in marriage to his beloved wife Margaret (nee Caruso) on May 28th, 1960. He was a loving and devoted father to his children, Michael and Jeannine. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Joseph enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on September 23rd, 1943. He served his country honorable in the central Pacific area from November 1944 to February 1946. After which, he finished high school at St. Rita of Cascia in Chicago. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1956. He retired from a 38 year career at Commonwealth Edison as Superintendent of Power Supply in 1988. Joseph loved sports, especially baseball and football, which he played in high school. Visitation for Joseph will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A Funeral Mass will be said, 10:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 North Benton Street, Palatine. Entombment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Joseph is survived by his son Michael McMahon and daughter Jeannine (Matthew) Paxton. Granddaughters Tara McMahon, Aubrey Halvey and Heather Paxton. Great-grandchildren, Fayth, Skye and Skarlet, Clayton and Delaney. He is preceded in death by his parents, dear wife Margaret of 44 years, and sister Vida Wickert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the - Illinois Chapter or a . For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020