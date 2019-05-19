Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH REJKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. REJKOWSKI


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH J. REJKOWSKI Obituary
NAPERVILLE - Joseph J. Rejkowski, age 77, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Naperville. He was born on October 15, 1941 in Akron, OH. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 4:00- 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, IL 60565. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Joseph's memory, donations to the at 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. For full obituary, please visit friedrichjones.com. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now