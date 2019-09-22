Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SABER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. SABER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH J. SABER Obituary
Joseph J. Saber, 91, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Loving husband of 65 years to Dorothy; beloved father of Diane, Donna, Deborah; proud grandfather of seven; brother of Mildred Lux and Rita Brown. Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was a WWII Navy veteran and an Industrial Engineer graduate from Penn State University. He and his wife have lived in Arlington Heights for the past 50 years. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9am until the time of Mass at 10am, at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.