Joseph J. Saber, 91, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Loving husband of 65 years to Dorothy; beloved father of Diane, Donna, Deborah; proud grandfather of seven; brother of Mildred Lux and Rita Brown. Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was a WWII Navy veteran and an Industrial Engineer graduate from Penn State University. He and his wife have lived in Arlington Heights for the past 50 years. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9am until the time of Mass at 10am, at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019