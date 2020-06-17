Joseph John Geraldi, 95, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Johnson City, IL, to Michael and Eva Geraldi. Joseph was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. He was an Army Air Corps veteran receiving multiple medals including Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross medal. Joseph was a member of the 401st Bomb Group, VFW and American Legion. He was a baseball coach Northside A.C. and was president of Waukegan Travel Teams. Also belonging to IBEW-Local 150 for 64 years. He is survived by three children, Michael (Kate) Geraldi, Vita Geraldi and Rosanne Graham; grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Tina, Michael, Maggie, Andrea, Samuel and Katherine; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Connie McCormick. He was preceded in death by wife, Lillian Geraldi "Dolly." A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL. Due to Covid-19, only 30 people are allowed in our chapel at a time. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask upon entering. Please do not congregate in the parking lot. Private burial will take place at Ascension cemetery on Friday, June 19th.