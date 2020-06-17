JOSEPH JOHN GERALDI
Joseph John Geraldi, 95, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Johnson City, IL, to Michael and Eva Geraldi. Joseph was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. He was an Army Air Corps veteran receiving multiple medals including Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross medal. Joseph was a member of the 401st Bomb Group, VFW and American Legion. He was a baseball coach Northside A.C. and was president of Waukegan Travel Teams. Also belonging to IBEW-Local 150 for 64 years. He is survived by three children, Michael (Kate) Geraldi, Vita Geraldi and Rosanne Graham; grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Tina, Michael, Maggie, Andrea, Samuel and Katherine; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Connie McCormick. He was preceded in death by wife, Lillian Geraldi "Dolly." A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL. Due to Covid-19, only 30 people are allowed in our chapel at a time. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask upon entering. Please do not congregate in the parking lot. Private burial will take place at Ascension cemetery on Friday, June 19th.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Sincere sympathy and love to Vita and all the family. Mr Geraldi was such a part of my life growing up. So many memories of his humor and generosity he made all us kids feel so loved. Rest In Peace Mr G
Carol Pickett Cole
Friend
June 16, 2020
Joseph geraldi was the finest soldier and man and friend I ever knew. I was always a better man for just knowing him. I enjoyed many great times with him and learned many things from him. I Wii never forget him or the many fond memoriesni have of him. He was a very special man to so many. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Joe geraldi, what an honor and privilege it was for me to know you and be considered your friend, Thank you. Michael Lee johnson
Michael Lee johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
You were the best! One of a kind! You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Thank you Gramps for accepting us as your own. Love you as far as the moon and the stars.
Michelle D Olesak
Family
