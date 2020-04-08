Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
JOSEPH ZIELINSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ZIELINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH JOHN ZIELINSKI


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph John Zielinski, 89, sixty-year resident of Elk Grove Village Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3rd, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side. Beloved Husband of (the late) Rita Josephine (nee Walsh). Loving Father of (the late) Joseph (Donna), Robert Thomas (Helena), James, Diane (Jay), Christina Anne (Scott), Deborah Anne (Matteo). Beloved Son of Joseph and Helen Zielinski (nee Mazur). Cherished Grandfather of Matthew Joseph (Lisa), Michael Thomas, Ryan Joseph (Carrie), Carissa Ann, Matthew, Shannon, Sarah Josephine, Ashley Christina, Aiden Matteo, Emily Catherine. Dear Brother of the late Robert Zielinski (Elaine) and Richard (Dorothy) Zielinski. Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the Korean war. Graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology. Dedicated mechanical engineer for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Foundation appreciated, https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx. Interment private. Funeral mass and memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -