ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joseph Kapcheck was born November 8, 1934 in Norwood, MA to Joseph and Annie (nee Krill) Kapcheck. He died July 19, 2020 at Auberge at the Orchard in Morton Grove. Joe was a lifelong history scholar. He worked for over 50 years in the Architectural Marble and granite industry. In 1999 Joe served as President of The Marble Institute of America and earned the Migliore Lifetime achievement award in 2004. His career permitted him to travel throughout the world, particularly Italy close to 100 times. Joseph is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Jaclyn) Kapcheck and James (Tamara) Kapcheck; his grandchildren Adam, Brennan, Katie, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Jack; his sister Shirley (late Lawrence) Young and by his beloved nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by the love of his life Janice (nee Casey) Kapcheck and by his parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
