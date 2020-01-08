Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
JOSEPH "JOE" KARCH Jr.


1935 - 2020
JOSEPH "JOE" KARCH Jr. Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Joseph "Joe" Karch, Jr., 84, a resident of Schaumburg since 1976, will be held Thursday, January 9, from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, beginning with 9:15am prayers at the funeral home proceeding to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. Born January 22, 1935 in Yugoslavia to Joseph, Sr. and Eva (nee Schlesak), he passed away peacefully January 6, 2020 in Schaumburg surrounded by his loving family. Joe was a proud US Veteran serving as a cook during the Korean War. He was an avid bowler, having scored a perfect 300 game. He enjoyed playing poker and computer solitaire. Joe was the adoring husband of 59 years to Rosalie (nee Rettmuller); loving father of Elizabeth (Fred) Spandiary, Debra (Sam) Spandiary and Rosemarie; fond grandfather of Cristina (fiance David Harris), Kelly Spandiary and Kyle Spandiary; proud great-grandfather of Davion Harris; dear brother of Peter (Sandy) and the late Elizabeth and Franz; beloved uncle of Katie (Scott) McGonigal and Adam; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name to the , and click "Donate." For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
