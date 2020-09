Joseph Kowaczek, 78, formerly of Hanover Park Illinois and Bristol Virginia, passed away on September 7th in Mesa Arizona. Joseph was born in Chicago to Mary and Joseph Kowaczek on June 18, 1942. He worked for Federal Pacific Electric for 50 years. He loved fishing, boating, grilling and gardening. Joseph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Kowaczek; daughters and their husbands, Sharon and John Macdonald, and Donna and Greg Hirsch; and grandchildren Brienne and Jackson Hirsch. A virtual memorial service will be announced at a later date.







