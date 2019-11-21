|
Joseph Kunst, Jr., age 91, Korean War Army veteran, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth; loving father of Joseph (Laurie), Christina (Owen) McGovern and Raymond; proud grandfather of Owen (Therese) McGovern, Michael (Amber) McGovern, Jessica (Matthew) Lakics, Martin McGovern, Danny McGovern and Joey McGovern; fond great-grandfather of Piper Elizabeth Lakics. Joseph was born in Romania Jan. 13, 1928 and died Nov. 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights. Visitation Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, 4-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect and Saturday, 10 AM until service at 11 AM at the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019