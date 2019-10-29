|
|
Joseph L. Devlin, P.O.W. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Stieglitz); Devoted father of Kathy (Jim) Long, Barbara Devlin, Dorothy (Dan) Glitto. Dear grandfather of Kristin, Jimmy, Jennifer, Joey, Michael, Danny and Anthony; Great-grandfather of 11. Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, 60172, St. Walter Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private (Assumption Cemetery). Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post, 1084 Roselle, Roselle, IL. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2019