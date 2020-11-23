Reverend Joseph L. Lutz died on Monday, November 16, 2020 while under hospice care at his son's home in Wayne, IL. Father Joe was born on January 14, 1928 in Elmira, NY, the son of Louis J. and Marion B. (Mathew) Lutz. He graduated from Southside High School, Elmire, NY in 1946. He married Dolores K. Sutter on January 10, 1953. He was employed for 15 years by New York Telephone Company in Elmira, Corning, and Syracuse, NY and for 21 years by Bell Telephone Laboratories (Lucent Technologies) in New York City, Holmdel, NJ, and Naperville, IL. After the death of his wife, Father Lutz retired from Bell Telephone Laboratories and began studies for the priesthood. Father attended Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove, IL (1982-1983). He graduated from Pope John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, MA (1983-1987) and was ordained a Roman Catholic priest by Bishop Arthur J. O'Neill at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Rockford on June 27, 1987. Father's first assignment was in 1987 as Parochial Vicar at St. John Neumann Parish, St. Charles (1987-1989). He then was assigned as Parochial Vicar at Holy Angels Parish, Aurora (1989-1992); and then served as Pastor at St. Mary Parish, Freeport (1992-2002). In 1992 Father was assigned as Pastor at St. Wendelin Parish, Shannon (1992-1998); was an Associate Priest for the Lay Apostolate Community of Madonna House based in Combermere, Ontario, Canada. He also served as Chaplain for the St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council #12497 and Knights of Columbus Assembly #188. Father Lutz retired from active ministry on May 27, 2002 in St. Charles, where he continued to assist at many local parishes. Father Lutz was predeceased by his parents Louis and Marion, and his wife Dolores. He is survived by two sons, Gary (Deborah) Lutz of Virginia Beach, VA, and Edward (Marcia) Lutz of Wayne, IL; and five grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. via livestream at www.sjnstcharles.org
. A "post-COVID-19" Memorial Mass and gathering will be held at a later date at St. John Neumann Parish. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Parish in St. Charles, IL.