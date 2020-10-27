1/1
JOSEPH LAWRENCE PISZCZEK Jr.
1937 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joseph Lawrence Piszczek, 83 was born March 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Bernice (Bronowski) Piszczek and passed away on October 23, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Dombrowski) Piszczek; loving father of Carrie (Don) Thomey, Cheryl Piszczek, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Piszczek, Charles (Julie) Piszczek and the late Joseph ("Joey") Piszczek. Devoted grandfather to Cassandra, Avery, Charlotte, Audrey and Jocelyn. Surviving brothers are John Sr. (Phyllis) Piszczek and Raymond Piszczek. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rita (Walter) Gorzela; and his brother, Richard Piszczek. Joe retired from Juno Lighting in 2010 as Plant Engineer Supervisor. Proudly served in the Navy and was a Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a beloved member of his family and his community, who always made the people around him better and happier. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or to plant a tree in Memory of Joseph L. Piszczek. Please visit http://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
