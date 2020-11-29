ROLLING MEADOWS - When I say the name, "Joe LoCascio," immediately a smile breaks over your face, and a jovial shake of your head signifies that Joe was known and loved by you and by so many. Born January 1, 1940 in Altavilla, Sicily, Joe first arrived in the United States by boat at the age of 12, having to quickly adapt to a new life, culture, and language. Raised in the heart of his Sicilian siblings, he became the highly favored "Uncle Joe" to a host of nieces of nephews. As his son Anthony so accurately stated when we knew Joe was entering his final days with us, at Joe's core he was a loving and astonishingly generous, family man. Joe died November 17, 2020 in Arlington Heights. He was fiercely proud of his two sons, Vito and Anthony, and the daughters he never had in their wives, Rachel and Layna. He was "Nonno Joe" to his seven deeply cherished grandchildren: Ben (JO-with the emphasis on the Joe!), Genevieve (Gigi), Olivia (Lulu), Isaac ("Speciale"), Annabella (Bella), Sophia (Fia), and precious, Gianna. He also knew, deep within, that God blessed him with an unwaveringly loyal wife, Filomena, who both served and cared for him throughout their 47 years of marriage. He was also a beloved brother-in-law and "Zio Joe" to his "Rizzo" family in Sicily. And of course "LoCascio's Hair Care" looms large on the Northwest Highway horizon: a beacon for all who walked through its doors and sat in its chairs throughout the last 35 years that Joe's remarkable business brought movie-worthy banter and suave European style hair-cuts to the local community. Joe LoCascio was a man not easily forgotten. Joe is survived by his wife, Filomena, his sons Vito (Rachel) and Anthony (Layna), and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Genevieve, Olivia, Isaac, Annabella, Sophia, and Gianna. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Alessandro, Domenico, Lauretta, Francesca, and Salvatore; and is survived by his brother, Gaspare, and his two sisters, Grace and Angela. Private services were held.