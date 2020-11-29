1/
JOSEPH LOCASCIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROLLING MEADOWS - When I say the name, "Joe LoCascio," immediately a smile breaks over your face, and a jovial shake of your head signifies that Joe was known and loved by you and by so many. Born January 1, 1940 in Altavilla, Sicily, Joe first arrived in the United States by boat at the age of 12, having to quickly adapt to a new life, culture, and language. Raised in the heart of his Sicilian siblings, he became the highly favored "Uncle Joe" to a host of nieces of nephews. As his son Anthony so accurately stated when we knew Joe was entering his final days with us, at Joe's core he was a loving and astonishingly generous, family man. Joe died November 17, 2020 in Arlington Heights. He was fiercely proud of his two sons, Vito and Anthony, and the daughters he never had in their wives, Rachel and Layna. He was "Nonno Joe" to his seven deeply cherished grandchildren: Ben (JO-with the emphasis on the Joe!), Genevieve (Gigi), Olivia (Lulu), Isaac ("Speciale"), Annabella (Bella), Sophia (Fia), and precious, Gianna. He also knew, deep within, that God blessed him with an unwaveringly loyal wife, Filomena, who both served and cared for him throughout their 47 years of marriage. He was also a beloved brother-in-law and "Zio Joe" to his "Rizzo" family in Sicily. And of course "LoCascio's Hair Care" looms large on the Northwest Highway horizon: a beacon for all who walked through its doors and sat in its chairs throughout the last 35 years that Joe's remarkable business brought movie-worthy banter and suave European style hair-cuts to the local community. Joe LoCascio was a man not easily forgotten. Joe is survived by his wife, Filomena, his sons Vito (Rachel) and Anthony (Layna), and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Genevieve, Olivia, Isaac, Annabella, Sophia, and Gianna. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Alessandro, Domenico, Lauretta, Francesca, and Salvatore; and is survived by his brother, Gaspare, and his two sisters, Grace and Angela. Private services were held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved