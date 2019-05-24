|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joseph M. Brown, 36, of Arlington Heights, died May 20, 2019. He was born December 19, 1982 in Chicago to Rebecca Brown and Jose Gonzalez. Joseph was the father of Joey Brown and brother of David Brown, Anthony and Andrew Gonzalez. Visitation Tuesday 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Gathering Wednesday at the funeral home 9:30 am to 10 am. Interment private. Info 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2019