Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
2515 W. Palatine Rd.
Inverness, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
2515 W. Palatine Rd.
Inverness, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MARICICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MARICICH


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH MARICICH Obituary
ELMHURST - Joseph Maricich passed away Monday, May 27 at the age of 59. He was born on September 5, 1959 in Chicago, IL. He was avid baseball fan and a loving husband and father, who lived for his family. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Lauren (nee Kwasniewski) and four children, Tyler, Meredith, Rebecca and Jared. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Maricich. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2 from 4 to 8 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, with a viewing at 9:30 am, Monday, June 3 at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness. For information call 847-253-0224 or visit www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now