ELMHURST - Joseph Maricich passed away Monday, May 27 at the age of 59. He was born on September 5, 1959 in Chicago, IL. He was avid baseball fan and a loving husband and father, who lived for his family. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Lauren (nee Kwasniewski) and four children, Tyler, Meredith, Rebecca and Jared. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Maricich. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2 from 4 to 8 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, with a viewing at 9:30 am, Monday, June 3 at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness. For information call 847-253-0224 or visit www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019